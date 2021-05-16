Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 250,000 Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.65% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FWAA opened at $10.34 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

