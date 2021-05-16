Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 250,000 RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.58% of RMG Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ RMGB opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $14.08.
RMG Acquisition Co. II Profile
