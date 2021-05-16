Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 250,000 RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.58% of RMG Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ RMGB opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $14.08.

Get RMG Acquisition Co. II alerts:

RMG Acquisition Co. II Profile

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.