Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.70% of AEA-Bridges Impact worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMPX. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 565.3% during the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 273,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 232,229 shares during the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact during the fourth quarter worth $837,000.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

Shares of IMPX stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.