Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.48 Million Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

Separately, Wolfswood Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $497,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FRONU opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.79.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

