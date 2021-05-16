Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.49 Million Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGAU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

