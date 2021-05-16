Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 2.53% of African Gold Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $957,000.

AGAC stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $9.75.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

