Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

NASDAQ:ATSPU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Profile

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

