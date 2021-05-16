Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.
NASDAQ:ATSPU opened at $9.96 on Friday. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.
Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Profile
