Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,000.
DISAU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.95. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.20.
Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Company Profile
