Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 286,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.99% of Edify Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,746,000.

Shares of EAC opened at $9.69 on Friday. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

