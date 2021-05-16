Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

OTCMKTS:GGPIU opened at $10.03 on Friday. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

Gores Guggenheim Company Profile

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

