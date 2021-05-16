Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.51. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $64.34 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Truist Financial upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

