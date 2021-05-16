Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,000.

Separately, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XPDIU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

