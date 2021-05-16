PieDAO DEFI++ 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,667.00 (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $6,667.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00013260 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DEFI++ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00089223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.60 or 0.00469837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00228558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004705 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.51 or 0.01176831 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00041138 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DEFI++ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DEFI++ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.