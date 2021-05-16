Pigeoncoin Hits Market Capitalization of $3.60 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $76,137.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00012713 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

