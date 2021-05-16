Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,061 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,261,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $170.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $448.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

