Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,682,000 after buying an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $13,346,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $1,688,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 349,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,496,027.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $134,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,014 shares in the company, valued at $566,731.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,831 shares of company stock worth $5,605,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $91.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

