Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,887 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 861,429 shares of company stock valued at $65,868,810 over the last 90 days.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.21. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

