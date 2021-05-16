Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,848,603,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after buying an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $193,739,000 after buying an additional 108,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after buying an additional 1,004,473 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $157.05 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average of $130.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

