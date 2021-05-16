PiplCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 46.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. PiplCoin has a market cap of $249,423.24 and approximately $5.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. One PiplCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00087901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.85 or 0.01082420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00064105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00113801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00062863 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin (PIPL) is a coin. PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 coins and its circulating supply is 172,536,809 coins. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com . PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency PiplCoin is a digital asset designed to work as a medium of exchange using cryptography to secure the transactions inside supported share working ecosystem. The amount of issued PiplCoins is equal with the estimation of World population on the 15th of July, 2017. “

PiplCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

