Pirl (PIRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $206,872.99

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirl has a market capitalization of $206,872.99 and approximately $156.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,979.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.76 or 0.07614885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,238.97 or 0.02529556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.70 or 0.00642512 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.61 or 0.00201328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.26 or 0.00813109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.90 or 0.00657214 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $280.81 or 0.00573320 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Pirl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

