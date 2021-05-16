PIVX Trading 21% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $95.38 million and $1.79 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 21% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00021347 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

