Pizza (PIZZA) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.49 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $9,314.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Pizza has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000922 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00163289 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00012867 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,811.86 or 0.03699190 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pizza Coin Profile

Pizza (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

