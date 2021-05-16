PlayFuel (PLF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.28 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayFuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00086094 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00020363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.13 or 0.01131784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00062807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00114762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PLF is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.