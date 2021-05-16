PlayGame (PXG) Market Cap Tops $629,928.87

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $629,928.87 and approximately $28,571.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. One PlayGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00086018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.07 or 0.01084148 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00063570 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00114227 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.