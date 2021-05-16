Playkey (PKT) Price Hits $0.0589 on Major Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. In the last week, Playkey has traded 42.3% lower against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0589 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $967,028.76 and approximately $104,805.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00087273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.19 or 0.01077576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00064235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00113453 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00062787 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 16,414,614 coins. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

Buying and Selling Playkey

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

