POA (POA) Hits Market Cap of $19.45 Million

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. During the last week, POA has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0676 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. POA has a total market cap of $19.45 million and $345,880.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 287,596,412 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork.
POA Coin Trading
