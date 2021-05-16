Polis Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Polis has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $1,923.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polis has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar. One Polis coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000911 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00164864 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012821 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.07 or 0.03712949 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.