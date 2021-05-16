Polkacover (CVR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $358,479.00

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Polkacover coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges. Polkacover has a market cap of $7.79 million and $358,479.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkacover has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00089494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.63 or 0.00471129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.76 or 0.00229896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004787 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00041501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.20 or 0.01150401 BTC.

Polkacover Profile

Polkacover’s launch date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 24,869,525 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling Polkacover

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkacover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkacover using one of the exchanges listed above.

