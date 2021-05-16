Polkadex (PDEX) Market Capitalization Tops $64.38 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. Polkadex has a market cap of $64.38 million and $12.92 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 74.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $32.78 or 0.00071655 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00092147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.60 or 0.00493099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00233375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004955 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00041890 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $540.01 or 0.01180304 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

