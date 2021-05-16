Polkalokr Trading 22.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LKR)

Polkalokr (CURRENCY:LKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. One Polkalokr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000887 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkalokr has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. Polkalokr has a total market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $517,689.00 worth of Polkalokr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00089249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.97 or 0.00515532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.34 or 0.00233163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004908 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $559.36 or 0.01181979 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00041498 BTC.

About Polkalokr

Polkalokr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,093,361 coins. Polkalokr’s official Twitter account is @lokr_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lokr is a cryptocurrency payment platform based on DOT. The LKR token powers the entire LokR ecosystem. “

