Polkamarkets Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.00 Million (POLK)

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $24.00 million and $854,223.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

