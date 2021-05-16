PolypuX (PUX) Achieves Market Cap of $173,152.88

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 16th. PolypuX has a market cap of $173,152.88 and $12,721.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 79% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00092033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $251.89 or 0.00517419 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.07 or 0.00232261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004938 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041587 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.05 or 0.01175071 BTC.

PolypuX’s genesis date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

