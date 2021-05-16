Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Pool worth $100,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,984,285. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $437.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.16. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $449.44. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.57.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

