Poolz Finance Price Down 50.8% Over Last Week (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $7.55 or 0.00015977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $11.95 million and $3.79 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00089171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.23 or 0.00500191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00228674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004904 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.22 or 0.01177744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00040753 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

