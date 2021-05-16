Populous Price Down 36.1% Over Last 7 Days (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for $3.21 or 0.00007286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $170.85 million and $5.05 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Populous has traded down 36.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.08 or 0.00086481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00019970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $479.45 or 0.01088848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00062345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00115201 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

