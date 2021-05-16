Poseidon Network Price Reaches $0.0303 (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Poseidon Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Poseidon Network has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Poseidon Network has a market cap of $66.76 million and approximately $327,058.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004148 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.44 or 0.00149515 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Poseidon Network Coin Trading

