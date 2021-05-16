PressOne (PRS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,518.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. One PressOne coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PressOne has a market cap of $9.72 million and $10,518.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00088016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $515.65 or 0.01127051 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00063509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00116597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

About PressOne

PRS is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official website is press.one . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.