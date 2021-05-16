Primecoin Market Cap Reaches $5.35 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $494,502.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,236,914 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

