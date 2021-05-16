Project Pai Price Reaches $0.0341 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Project Pai has a market cap of $52.76 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 32.4% lower against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0341 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00029794 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00054734 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,748,670,021 coins and its circulating supply is 1,545,579,220 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.