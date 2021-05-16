Proton (XPR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $984,632.00

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Proton has a market cap of $49.64 million and $984,632.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00088706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003471 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00020768 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $535.12 or 0.01099220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00064469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00113659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00063768 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,083,784,214 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

