Proton (XPR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.90 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $46.49 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00084704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded 107,463.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.58 or 0.01131156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00114006 BTC.

Proton Profile

XPR is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,083,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

