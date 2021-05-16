Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 288 ($3.76).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

Shares of LON:PFG opened at GBX 243.40 ($3.18) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 235.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.90. The firm has a market cap of £617.30 million and a P/E ratio of -7.40. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 145.90 ($1.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The company has a current ratio of 35.64, a quick ratio of 35.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

