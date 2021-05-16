Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $23,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $107.68 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.83 and a 1-year high of $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of -299.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

