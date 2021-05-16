Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prudential were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential alerts:

NYSE PUK opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.1073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 12.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.