PTON (PTON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 55.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 16th. PTON has a total market capitalization of $506,842.99 and $298.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PTON has traded down 57.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00086377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 107,123.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002559 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.43 or 0.01136957 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00115087 BTC.

About PTON

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

