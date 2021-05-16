Public Mint (MINT) Price Reaches $0.51

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Public Mint coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00001109 BTC on major exchanges. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $8.84 million and approximately $160,440.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00079016 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000086 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

Public Mint Coin Trading

