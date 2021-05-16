pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) One Day Volume Hits $796.00

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for $14.01 or 0.00030671 BTC on popular exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $132,236.18 and $796.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00087663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00020357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $510.83 or 0.01118111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00115432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

