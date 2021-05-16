PumaPay (PMA) Market Capitalization Hits $13.39 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $13.39 million and $625,327.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PumaPay has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00087050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00020091 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.05 or 0.01092256 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00115049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00061820 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,796,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

