Pundi X Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

