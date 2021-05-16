Pylon Network Reaches Market Cap of $490,217.98 (PYLNT)

Pylon Network (CURRENCY:PYLNT) traded 35.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Pylon Network has a market cap of $490,217.98 and $122.00 worth of Pylon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pylon Network coin can now be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001798 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pylon Network has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00087773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00020322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.41 or 0.01114066 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00115493 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00062144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Pylon Network Coin Profile

Pylon Network (PYLNT) is a coin. Pylon Network’s total supply is 633,858 coins and its circulating supply is 602,010 coins. Pylon Network’s official Twitter account is @KlenergyTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pylon Network is https://reddit.com/r/PylonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pylon Network is pylon-network.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pylon Network aims to build an open, renewable energy exchange community, which will provide the energy markets with the signals and financial incentives that current energy policies and governance systems, are failing, or delaying to provide. The Pylon Network will use the blockchain technology and smart contracts to allow the network users to exchange green energy, bought directly from the RES (Renewable Energy Source) producer and without need for intervention of intermediaries throughout the process. Pylon Network token (PYLNT) is an ERC-20 will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pylon Network Coin Trading

